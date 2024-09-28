Love The Philippines, Love Travel Sale Expo

Now in its second year, the much-anticipated Travel Sale Expo 2024 (TSE) officially opened on Friday, 27 September at Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong.

Wearing a blue modern terno by Renee Salud, TSE Chairperson Michelle Taylan led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Ambassadors, speakers, and sponsors were treated to a rendition by the Quezon City Symphonic Band and a Korean interpretation by the Nara Dance Team.

In attendance were TSE President Raj Joshua Bangi; Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, House of Representatives, Eleandro Jesus F. Madrona; Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar; Department of Transportation Undersecretary of Aviation & Airports Atty. Roberto C.O. Lim; Foreign Affairs Acting Secretary and Undersecretary for Migration Affairs Eduardo Jose A. de Vega; Mayor of Malay, Aklan Honorable Frolibar Bautista; Mayor of Baybay City, Leyte Honorable Jose Carlos L. Cari; and Philippine Retirement Authority COO Bob Zozobrado. Senator Win Gatchalian also showed his support through a taped message.

Brunei Darussalam Ambassador H.E. Megawat Manan, Cambodia Ambassador H.E. Phan Peuv, Taiwan Ambassador Representative H.E. Wallace Chow, Indonesia Ambassador H.E. Agus Widjojo, Israel Ambassador H.E. Ilan Fluss, Laos Ambassador H.E. Sonexay Vannaxay, Malaysia Ambassador H.E. Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Vietnam Ambassador Lai Thai Binh, Counsellor-Minister and Head of Section, Consul of the Republic of Poland Monika Kończyk, and Chargé d'Affaires a.i. San Yu Kyaw also joined the opening ceremony.

“At Travel Sale Expo 2024, we make travel convenient and affordable. We encourage everyone to go out and discover the world, be it a simple vacation, a visit to family and friends, an adventure, or a business trip,” Taylan shared.