Love The Philippines, Love Travel Sale Expo

Now in its second year, the much-anticipated Travel Sale Expo 2024 (TSE) officially opened on Friday, 27 September at Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong.
Wearing a blue modern terno by Renee Salud, TSE Chairperson Michelle Taylan led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Ambassadors, speakers, and sponsors were treated to a rendition by the Quezon City Symphonic Band and a Korean interpretation by the Nara Dance Team.
In attendance were TSE President Raj Joshua Bangi; Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, House of Representatives, Eleandro Jesus F. Madrona; Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar; Department of Transportation Undersecretary of Aviation & Airports Atty. Roberto C.O. Lim; Foreign Affairs Acting Secretary and Undersecretary for Migration Affairs Eduardo Jose A. de Vega; Mayor of Malay, Aklan Honorable Frolibar Bautista; Mayor of Baybay City, Leyte Honorable Jose Carlos L. Cari; and Philippine Retirement Authority COO Bob Zozobrado. Senator Win Gatchalian also showed his support through a taped message.
Brunei Darussalam Ambassador H.E. Megawat Manan, Cambodia Ambassador H.E. Phan Peuv, Taiwan Ambassador Representative H.E. Wallace Chow, Indonesia Ambassador H.E. Agus Widjojo, Israel Ambassador H.E. Ilan Fluss, Laos Ambassador H.E. Sonexay Vannaxay, Malaysia Ambassador H.E. Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Vietnam Ambassador Lai Thai Binh, Counsellor-Minister and Head of Section, Consul of the Republic of Poland Monika Kończyk, and Chargé d'Affaires a.i. San Yu Kyaw also joined the opening ceremony.
“At Travel Sale Expo 2024, we make travel convenient and affordable. We encourage everyone to go out and discover the world, be it a simple vacation, a visit to family and friends, an adventure, or a business trip,” Taylan shared.
With this year’s theme, “Experience the World, Travel is Life,” Taylan encourages everyone to enjoy life and travel. For Taylan, there is so much to see, learn, and explore in the Philippines and other countries.
Until Sunday, 29 September, attendees of the TSE will enjoy various treats and discounts on a wide range of travel services and products for both local and international destinations. During the three-day event, several performers will take the stage, and keynote speakers will share insights on key policies and projects from their respective LGUs.
“This year’s TSE is bigger and more exciting than last year,” Taylan said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE after the ceremony. For travelers planning a trip or vacation, TSE is the place to book affordable travel and seamless transactions.
To meet public demand, the TSE has assembled more than 176 exhibitors. Occupying 200 booths, the exhibitors represent the entire travel industry, including airlines, hotels, travel agencies, cruise liners, resorts, tour operators, insurance companies, and embassies.