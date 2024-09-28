Las Piñas bust yields P197K meth

An anti-drug operation conducted in Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Las Piñas City, on Saturday led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of illegal drugs.

Around 12:53 a.m., the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Las Piñas City police arrested alias Bossing, 31, listed as a street-level individual, and confiscated from him approximately 29 grams of suspected shabu.

Policemen recovered four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P197,200. A coin purse, an iPhone and a P500 bill were also seized from the suspect.

The seized drug evidence was turned over to the Southern Police District (SPD) Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while the arrested suspect is currently detained at the Station Custodial Facility of the Las Piñas City Police Station.

A complaint for violations of Section 5 and Section 11 of Article II of RA 9165 is being prepared against the suspect.

Meanwhile, after months of hiding, a man was finally apprehended by the police in an operation to put him in jail and face the charges against him.

A report from the SPD showed that the Taguig police arrested the No. 1 most wanted person for the third quarter of the year on 27 September.

Operatives from the Warrant and Subpoena Unit apprehended alias Daniel, 41, in Barangay Pembo at about 2:35 p.m.

Daniel is facing charges for violations of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

A warrant for his arrest with no recommended bail was issued by Presiding Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos of the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 64. He was placed in the custody of the Taguig police.