KAIA gets confidently poppy with new single

KAIA continues to cement its status as one of the most sonically adventurous pop groups in the Philippines, releasing their new single “Walang Biruan.”

The iridescent, bubblegum-pop track boldly reassures one’s feelings without fear of judgment, channeling the playful side of young love.

“The song is about telling someone how much you like them sweetly and honestly. It has a catchy tune and lighthearted vibe, making it easy to relate to and enjoy,” the members said.

“Walang Biruan” embraces an effortlessly flawless sound with Y2K pop, Jersey club, and UKG influences. KINDRED’s Luis Montales and Kenneth Amores co-produced and co-wrote the track with the members of KAIA.

According to the five-member group, the initial stages of recording “Walang Biruan” entailed so much spontaneity that it enabled them to take charge of their creative pursuits and get more involved.

The song will be released soon with a music video directed by Jonathan Tal Placido of Toothless. The MV conveys the material’s effervescent vibe while taking a tour of what happens inside a person’s mind during a pivotal moment of reawakening. It’s also shot entirely on an iPhone — a first among the P-pop music scene.