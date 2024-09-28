Hotshots eye crucial 2-1 series edge

Games today:

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5 p.m. — TNT vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs Rain or Shine

It’s down to a race to two wins.

After a strong equalizer, Magnolia looks to seize control of the series against Rain or Shine in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup quarterfinals Game 3 today at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Hotshots seemed to have figured out the vaunted running game of the Elasto Painters after two meetings in the best-of-five quarterfinals.

“We just rely on our defense. I think that’s our strength and identity. That’s what’s important for us. This is a defensive game that allowed us to test our transition defense,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said.

Defense coupled with controlling the boards and lording it over inside the paint keyed in the Hotshots’ lopsided 121-69 Game 2 victory last Friday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna that leveled the series.

Magnolia will try to use the momentum of their blowout over the top-seeded Rain or Shine to gain a critical 2-1 lead in their 7:30 p.m. clash.

Jabari Bird made a loud introduction as the Hotshots’ fourth import after replacing Rayvonte Rice with 22 points on a 10-of-15 field goal shooting and 13 rebounds.

Backed by solid numbers from Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Mark Barroca and Joseph Eriobu, Magnolia listed the franchise’s second biggest winning margin and second largest all-time by any team in the PBA playoffs. It came a point shy of tying Star’s 53-point rout of GlobalPort, 126-73, in the 2015 Governors’ Cup quarters.

A 32-5 tear in the second period showed the destructive force of Magnolia’s defense.

The Hotshots also took advantage of Aaron Fuller sitting out the rest of the game after 11 minutes of action when he got poked in the left eye with 30 seconds left in the opening period to outrebound Rain or Shine, 67-37, and score 78 points in the paint.

Magnolia also kept the Elasto Painters’ running game in check with just six fastbreak points.

But for Victolero, winning Game 2 only tied the series. The Hotshots braces for a tougher battle in the pivotal Game 3.

“I know they will come hard on Sunday. You win by one or 20 or 30 or 40 points, it doesn’t matter, it’s just one win. This is just one win and we need to win another two. The only thing good about this is we’re tied and it now boils down to a best of three. I don’t think we gained an advantage here,” Victolero said.

Meanwhile, NLEX will try to pull another shocker over No. 1 seed defending champion TNT in their 5 p.m. showdown.

The Road Warriors also forced a series deadlock, 1-1, after a 93-90 escape last Friday.