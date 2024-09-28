High-value drug target arrested at Bayambang

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO — A high-value individual and regional top priority target was arrested during a joint raid in Bayambang, Pangasinan last Friday.

The suspect, a 47-year-old leader of the Alikan Drug Group operating in the province, was apprehended under the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) COPLAN “NAKILA” program.

The joint operation, which involved the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Police Regional Office 1 (PRO 1), PDEA Pangasinan and other law enforcement units, was conducted following the issuance of a search warrant.

Authorities seized 860 grams of shabu, valued at P5.8 million, stored in a large transparent plastic bag, along with other non-drug evidence.

The suspect faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The successful arrest of a high-value target and the seizure of a substantial amount of shabu demonstrate our commitment to eradicating the drug trade in our beloved region. We will continue to employ all available resources and strategies to dismantle drug syndicates and ensure a safer, drug-free community for all,” Police Brigadier General Lou F. Evangelista, Regional Director of PRO 1 said.