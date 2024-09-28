Green Spikers, Tamaraws open title duel

De La Salle will have to come up with more than just momentum and confidence against Far Eastern University (FEU) in Game 1 of the 2024 V-League Collegiate Finals kicks off Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Green Spikers find themselves ranged against the Lady Tamaraws, who swept the National University Bulldogs in the semifinals of the pre-season tournament.

Despite the challenge ahead, La Salle enters the 6 p.m. showdown with renewed hope after surviving a grueling semifinal series. The Taft-based squad secured a thrilling 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11 victory against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers in a sudden-death match to claim their spot in the best-of-three finals.

However, La Salle coach Jose Roque emphasized that the Green Spikers need to elevate their game to overcome an experienced and well-rounded Tamaraws lineup.

“We have to work extra hard. Just like what we coachers talked about, the team is young so they have to mature. To become mature, they have to gain experience,” said Roque, who will bank on Rui Ventura’s offensive firepower and Chris Hernandez’s defensive prowess.

On the other hand, the Tamaraws will rely on star players Dryx Saavedra and captain Jelord Talisayan as they chase the elusive title.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division, the UST Golden Tigresses will attempt to extend their winning streak as they face FEU in Game 1 of their finals at 3 p.m.

With Jonna Perdido back in the lineup, the Espana-based squad also boasts Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Rookie of the Year Ange Poyos and Regine Jurado.

They’ll go head-to-head with Tin Ubaldo’s crew, featuring standouts Chenie Tagaod and Alyza Devosora.