Global reactions intensify over Israel's military strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah leader's death

Tensions have escalated dramatically in the Middle East following Israel's targeted military operations in Lebanon, which led to the death of long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The international community has expressed growing concern, with key global powers like Russia and Germany weighing in on the potential consequences of Israel's actions.

Russia Urges Israel to Halt Operations

Russia on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, urging Israel to immediately cease all military operations in Lebanon. In a statement from the Russian foreign ministry, officials decisively criticized Israel for what they called a “political murder.” The ministry added, “We decisively condemn the latest political murder carried out by Israel and insistently urge it to immediately cease military action.” The Kremlin's strong stance reflects a broader concern over further destabilization in the region, which has been the center of complex geopolitical interests involving Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

Russia has historically maintained close ties with Lebanon and a delicate relationship with Hezbollah, underscoring its strategic interests in the region. Moscow's call for a ceasefire indicates its opposition to any prolonged conflict that might draw in other actors or disrupt regional stability.

Germany Warns of Repercussions for Israel's Security

The German government also raised alarms, warning that the death of Nasrallah could have serious security repercussions for Israel itself. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in an interview with German TV channel ARD, described the situation as “highly dangerous” and highlighted the risk of further destabilization in Lebanon. Baerbock added, "The destabilization of Lebanon is in no way in Israel's security interest."