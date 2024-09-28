Free medical services offered at New Ambulatory Care Center

On Saturday, 28 September 2024, patients received free medicine following their complimentary check-ups at the newly opened Rillo-Romualdez Ambulatory Care Center, located in the MC Rillo Building in Barangay Mariana, Quezon City. The center, a joint project with the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, offers a range of services, including free medical consultations, diagnostic facilities for endoscopy, ultrasound, and X-ray, a laboratory, a hemodialysis unit, minor surgery treatment services, and a pharmacy that provides free medications. ANALY LABOR











