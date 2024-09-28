EJ Obiena honors his close bond with mom

The sixth and season finale of My Mother, My Story on GMA Network reveals Filipino athlete EJ Obiena’s deep and inspiring love for his mother, Jeanette Uy. Obiena was born on 17 November 1995 in Tondo, Manila, to track and field athletes Emerson Obiena and Jeanette Uy, both of Chinese Filipino heritage.

Coming from parents who are both athletes — his father, Emerson, is a former pole vaulter, and his mother is a former hurdler — EJ has a vibrant relationship with his mother.

“Napakamakulay ng relationship ni EJ sa kanyang nanay, hindi sila mayaman pero kumportable. Napakarami din nila naging tampuhan pero nagkakaayos din. Sa kanyang parents niya nakuha ang disiplina at inspirasyon na maging atleta din (EJ has a vibrant relationship with his mother; they are not wealthy but comfortable. They have had many disagreements, but they always make up. He got the discipline and inspiration to become an athlete from his parents),” said Boy Abunda, the host of My Mother, My Story.

The athlete also revealed the hardships he faced on his journey as an athlete.

“May mga bagay na hindi na nya ikinuwento sa nanay nya gaya ng mga pagkakataon na nagkasakit siya, wala na pang gastos at budget, nag hardinero siya at naglinis ng bahay ng mga tinutuluyan nya during training (There are things he no longer shared with his mother, such as the times he got sick, when there was no money for expenses and budget, and when he worked as a gardener and cleaned the houses where he stayed during training),” the host added.

EJ’s realizations about family, especially his mother, are also evident. “With my mom, there are actually a lot of things that I don’t know, so there are new things to learn about family. This kind of stage is something new, so I would say I enjoy that part [of the interview],” EJ said about his interview.

EJ is currently ranked world number three in men’s pole vault according to the 2024 World Athletics Rankings. He also holds the Philippine national record with a clearance of 5.93 meters at the Golden Rooftop Challenge in Austria on 11 September 2021. EJ is the current champion and record holder of the Asian Games. He is also a two-time defending champion and current record holder (5.91 m) in the Asian Athletics Championships, as well as a three-time defending champion and current record holder (5.65 m) in the SEA Games.

EJ’s mom couldn’t be prouder of her son’s achievements. “Masayang masaya. Aakapin ko siya eh and sasabihin ko sa kanya, lahat ng pinaghirapan mo, nandito na. Hindi lang po magawa kasi malayo kami pero masayang masaya ako sa kanya. Lahat ng pinaghirapan niya, lahat ng dinanas niya. It really paid off kung ano nangyayari sa kanya (I’m really happy. I will hug him and tell him, ‘Everything you worked hard for is here.’ I just can’t do it because we are far apart, but I am really happy for him. Everything he has worked hard for, everything he has gone through, it really paid off with what is happening to him),” said Jeanette.

The episode of My Mother, My Story airs on 29 September at 2 p.m. on GMA 7.