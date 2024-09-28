DSWD, PAWS discuss tieup

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) officials over the weekend at the Central Office Boardroom in Quezon City to discuss a partnership project.

Gatchalian and PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera highlighted the mental health benefits of raising cats and dogs, noting their potential to alleviate anxiety and stress.

Joining the meeting were DSWD officials including Social Technology Bureau Director Helen Suzara, Division Chiefs Darlene Dancel and Rebecca Ballesteros, and Kelziah Louise Enriquez. PAWS was represented by Board Member Cristina Martinez and Education and Campaign Officer Sharon Yap.