DSWD gears up for ‘Julian’

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) over the weekend assured the public that the agency has prepositioned enough family food packs (FFPs) in areas that will be potentially affected by typhoon “Julian.”

“The Department is well-prepared for the possible impact of typhoon “Julian.” In fact, we have a total of 153,575 FFPs prepositioned in the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Apayao, Mountain Province, Abra, Benguet and Kalinga,” said Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson.

n addition to areas in Luzon, the DSWD spokesperson said a total of 17,621 boxes of FFPs have been prepositioned in the provinces of Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental which are expected to be affected by other weather systems bringing isolated downpours and thunderstorms in those parts of the country.

“To all our kababayans residing along the track of TD “Julian,” we assure you that all of our Field Offices in Luzon are consistently coordinating with their local counterparts for any significant updates and other related information relative to the effects of the weather disturbance, Dumlao” pointed out.

“We ask for you to remain alert and always cooperate with your respective local government units to prevent any untoward incidents while TD ‘Julian’ remains in the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” the DRMG official added.