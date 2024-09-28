DoH, City Health to hold school-based immunization

DAVAO CITY — The City Health Office (CHO), in partnership with the Department of Health (DoH), will again hold a school-based immunization next month.

It is part of its continuous effort to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a statement, Dr. Julinda Acosta, the Technical Services Division Chief of CHO, said the immunization will be conducted in the city’s public schools.

She said children in Grades 1 and 7 will receive booster doses of the measles, rubella, tetanus and diphtheria vaccines.

“Our vaccines that will be given to them will serve as booster shots because the immunization that our child received during infancy and early childhood usually wean. So we need an additional dose of vaccine to boost their immune system so that they don’t get illnesses such as measles, rubella, tetanus, and diphtheria,” Acosta added.

Meanwhile, the Grade 4 female students will receive a human papillomavirus vaccine that will protect them against cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in women.

Acosta added that they aim to prevent women from developing congenital rubella syndrome since it can harm the conceived child if the mother contracts the disease in the first trimester.

“If a pregnant woman contracts German measles or rubella during her first trimester, the unborn child may experience its [side effects]. There are numerous adverse repercussions associated with the conceived child,” she said.

Acosta, however, said parents’ consent is still needed before vaccination.

She said school-based vaccinations began in 2013 and urged parents to immunize their kids as it has been proven to be safe for many years.

She also said that although uncommon adverse events are possible, such as pain in the injected area, rare allergic reactions and fever, they are prepared to respond if a child experiences an adverse effect after receiving immunization.