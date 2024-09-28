Clark takes aim at ‘trolls’

NEW YORK (AFP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark hit out at fans accused of racially abusing her Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) rivals on Friday during her team’s playoff defeat to the Connecticut Sun.

Rookie sensation Clark, who has taken the league by storm this season after a record-breaking collegiate career, saw her maiden WNBA campaign come to an abrupt halt this week as the Fever were beaten 2-0 by the Sun in their best-of-three first-round series.

But Clark and the Fever’s exit has been overshadowed by allegations of racism by Indiana fans during the team’s 87-81 Game 2 defeat in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas said after the games that the racist abuse she had suffered from Indiana Fever fans was the worst she had experienced in her 11-year career.

“I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media and there’s no place for it,” Thomas said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at Indiana’s end-of-season press conferences, Clark lambasted fans accused of racism.

“It’s definitely upsetting. Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats,” Clark said.

“Those aren’t fans, those are trolls, and it’s a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization the WNBA.”

The 22-year-old added that the controversy was frustrating to see at a time when the WNBA has surged in popularity, with record attendances as fans flock to see a new generation of talent led by Clark and former college rival Angel Reese.

“There are a lot of really good fans, whether they’ve been fans for 20 plus years or whether they’re new fans in our league,” Clark said.

“I think continuing to uplift this league in a very positive light is the best thing that we can do because there are so many great players, so many great teams and so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrated.”

The WNBA condemned the behavior of fans accused of racism.

“While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league,” the league said in a statement.