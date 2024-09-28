Carcar City Bypass, South Cebu completed

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH VII) announced on 27 September the completion of the 1.8-kilometer Carcar City Bypass Road project.

DPWH VII Cebu First District Engineer Jeffrey Estrada, in his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, said the traffic congestion in the Carcar City downtown area is expected to ease with the opening of the new road.

The bypass is a 115-lineal meter, four-lane road, completed two months ahead of schedule.

This new route will serve as an alternative, reducing congestion in Carcar City's busy downtown.

The project, which cost P28.5 million, is also expected to provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in the area, according to Estrada.