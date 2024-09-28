BINI shares journey to stardom in ‘Born to Win’ docuseries

As always, Blooms are fully supporting BINI in their latest project — a documentary that follows their journey from aspiring musicians to becoming the beloved Nation’s Girl Group.

The first chapter of their highly anticipated docuseries, Born to Win, will be streaming for free and on-demand on iWantTFC starting 26 September.

Co-produced by ABS-CBN News and Star Magic, this iWantTFC original docuseries is a three-part feature that takes Blooms on a journey through the group’s rise to stardom, showcasing never-before-seen footage from their preparations for their first major concert, BINIverse.

The first chapter, Born to Win, introduces BLOOMs to the “One True 8” — Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena — taking viewers through their humble beginnings as trainees, enduring hardships on their way to becoming the pop stars of today. Despite the challenges, the girls demonstrated resilience and camaraderie, eventually achieving booming success with hits like “Born to Win,” “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” “Pantropiko” and more.

Before its much-awaited premiere, BINI members Mikha, Colet, Maloi and Jhoanna surprised Blooms during its advance screening last 23 September at Gateway Cineplex — thanking them for their outpouring support not only for their docuseries but also for their unwavering love throughout their journey.

Join the BINI as they look back on their journey to music stardom in BINI Chapter 1: Born to Win. In the Philippines, users need to register an account on iWantTFC.com to watch the series. Registration and viewing are free.