BingoPlus buffs lineup with Super Ace Jackpot

BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment platform in the country, proudly launches its newest game offer that will surely add fun and excitement to the BingoPlus experience, the Super Ace Jackpot.
Super Ace Jackpot as a popular game for Filipino
Super Ace Jackpot, inspired by the thrilling world of casino slot games, has quickly gained popularity among Filipino leisure seekers looking for exciting entertainment. This groundbreaking app revolutionizes the traditional casino experience by making it accessible anytime and anywhere, allowing users to engage in their favorite games from the comfort of their own homes on desktop, mobile, and tablet devices.
With its user-friendly interface, Super Ace Jackpot delivers an immersive gaming experience that captures the excitement of a real casino while offering the convenience of modern technology. Whether players are enjoying a quick game during their commute or indulging in a longer stay at home, the app provides endless opportunities for fun and potential wins.
BingoPlus Super Ace Jackpot
The BingoPlus Super Ace Jackpot is designed to give players 1,024 ways to win, with a winning potential of up to P14 million. The game features a unique card-based mechanic with four types of jackpots.
Players may win jackpot prizes starting from the “Mini Jackpot” of up to P2,000, the “Minor Jackpot” of up to P18,000, the “Major Jackpot” of up to P1,600,000, and the “Grand Jackpot” of up to P6,000,000.
Recently, BingoPlus Super Ace Jackpot announced its first jackpot winner, who accumulated nearly P15 Million in jackpot prizes, marking an exciting milestone for the game and its community.
Welcome Rewards
To welcome its players, BingoPlus offers gifts and rewards that will surely add fun and excitement. To kick off the experience, the app is launching two in-app events that give players a chance to win free spins, running until 16 October.
Players can earn up to 70 free spins through daily sign-ins and a minimum daily deposit of P100. Each day, from 00:00 to 23:59, players who successfully sign in and play Super Ace will receive free spins.
Players can also earn up to 77 free spins based on their bets. The more players bet, the more free spins they can earn. For example, players who bet between ₱1,000 and ₱4,999 will receive up to 4 free spins, while those who bet over ₱10,000 will earn up to 77 free spins. The free spins and cash credits will be added to players' app wallet on the next working day after the event calculations are ended.
BingoPlus Super Ace Jackpot is exclusive to the BingoPlus app. Enjoy this newest offer by downloading the BingoPlus app from Google Play or the App Store, or visit .