BingoPlus and Louis Vuitton bring exclusive treats to players

BingoPlus hosted an exclusive event at a Louis Vuitton boutique on 21 September, 2024. VIP guests were invited to select items from the store, with the brand covering all purchases.

The event provided an opportunity for guests to enjoy the store’s elegant atmosphere while exploring a variety of classic and modern designs. Personalized concierge services were also available, allowing guests to learn more about the craftsmanship and history behind each product. From handbags to leather goods, the selection highlighted Louis Vuitton’s well-known reputation for quality and personalized luxury.

BingoPlus emphasized their commitment to clients and hoped that this private shopping experience would express their heartfelt appreciation to and forge stronger relationships with valued players.