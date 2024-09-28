Bakers’ group seeks gov’t subsidy

A small bakers’ group called “Asosasyon ng Panadero sa Pilipinas” (APP) is asking the government for a subsidy.

According to Luisito Chavez, president of the APP, there is a need for financial support to help cover the rising costs of materials, ensuring the continuity of small bake shops that produce affordable bread for poor Filipinos.

Chavez noted that the price of cocoa, one of the main ingredients in making cakes and pastries, has ballooned by as much as 50 percent.

He also mentioned that they are closely monitoring the prices of sugar, flour and wheat in the market, especially as it is peak season known as the “ber” months.

He added that all prime ingredients for making bread are imported. Bakers prefer imported sugar because it is far superior to local options, particularly for making ensaymada.

“Imported sugar is better as they are more refined than those produced in the Philippines,” he said in Filipino.

He further stated that most companies manufacturing pandesal and tasty bread for Filipino consumers are planning to raise their prices.

Chavez stressed that small bakery entrepreneurs cannot promise to maintain the current prices of bread.