Australian Scott leads Internationals fightback

MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — Adam Scott, never a trophy winner in 10 Presidents Cup appearances, was overjoyed at the Internationals stunning fightback to pull level with the United States at 5-5.

Australian Scott and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith won 5&4 over Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala as part of a 5-0 foursomes sweep after dropping all five Thursday four-ball matches.

“Incredible day for us,” Scott said.

“To come back and show everyone what this team is made of after a tough day out there is just incredible.”

“We’ve got a big day tomorrow and a bigger day Sunday. I think we can enjoy this and then come out incredibly focused. But this team knows what it’s capable of now.”

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 12-1-1 and seek a 10th consecutive triumph, having lost only in 1998. Four four-ball and foursomes matches are set Saturday before 12 final singles on Sunday.

“This team is very capable of pushing the US team all the way this week and today was a good step for us to make it a big fight this weekend,” Scott said.

“We’ve got a bit of momentum going. Hopefully we can keep it rolling. We’re going to have to be on it, be focused and keep our levels high because that team’s no joke. We’re going to have to fight really hard if we want to be in there on Sunday afternoon.”