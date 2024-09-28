An exclusive shopping experience

BingoPlus hosted a luxury event at a Louis Vuitton boutique last 21 September. VIP guests had the opportunity to choose items from the store, all covered by the brand.

The Louis Vuitton shopping experience highlighted BingoPlus commitment to exceptional customer service. Guests enjoyed the selections from stunning handbags to stylish leather goods with each choice emphasizing a commitment to personalized luxury. In addition, the brand provided exclusive and personalized concierge services throughout the day. With the help of brand consultants, BingoPlus clients listened to stories behind each product, highlighting the rich heritage of Louis Vuitton.