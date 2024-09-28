Ambulatory Center Open

WATCH: On 28 September 2024, Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo, East Avenue Medical Center chief Dr. Alfonso Nuñez III, and Department of Health assistant regional director Karen Fernandez inspected the newly opened Rillo-Romualdez Ambulatory Care Center in Barangay Mariana, Quezon City. The center, located in the MC Rillo Building, is a joint project with the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez. It offers free medical consultations, diagnostic services like endoscopy, ultrasound, X-ray, a laboratory, hemodialysis, minor surgery, and a pharmacy dispensing free medications. ANALY LABOR

