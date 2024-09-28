Alexa Ilacad reflects on motherhood

Alexa Ilacad plays the role of Sunny in the upcoming family drama movie Mujigae. Based on the film teasers, she will look after her niece Mujigae, played by child actress Ryrie Turingan, a half-Korean who returns to her father Park Ji-sung in South Korea, portrayed by Korean actor Kim Ji-soo.

Alexa revealed that she relates to Sunny’s character, who is not fond of taking care of children.

“I’m not really fond of kids. Until nagkaroon ako ng pamangkin. Maliliit pa ang pamangkin ko and honestly, they changed my life and sila lang talaga ang bata na gusto ko, pero after working with Ryrie, sabi ko ‘ah cute rin naman pala sila, okay rin naman pala.’ She’s so matured kulang na lang mag-heart to heart na talaga kami like sisters para na kaming magka-tropa sa set. Ang saya niya kasama (I had a niece; my nieces were still small, and honestly, they changed my life. They are the only kids I truly like. But after working with Ryrie, I realized, ‘They’re actually cute! They’re okay too,’ and she’s so mature. We could almost have a heart-to-heart like sisters; it feels like we’re friends on set -- she’s so fun to be with),” Alexa said.

The actress also added that the role made her realize the hardships and challenges of taking care of children.

“Takeaways ko, actually, it’s really hard to be a mother. It takes so much selflessness to be a mother. Napasabi tuloy ako sa sarili ko, ‘Kaya ko ba ito ever?’ Of course, the Alexa that is me today doesn’t really think about being a mother or having a family; it’s not a priority for me right now,” she added.

Alexa said that for now, her focus in life is to be successful in her chosen career.

“I want to build a career; I want to be really, really rich, and I know that could be pretty hard. Pero na-open rin naman po ako na parang it’s not so bad naman pala, or maybe one day, as long as I am stable and have a good partner with me, I think I would like to try to have a family or a kid. But right now, I am a fur mom, and that is also hard work; it’s something I really enjoy,” she said.

Moreover, she said that economics plays a vital part in her decisions and priorities in life.

“In this life, ang taas ng mga bilihin, etcetera; ang economy ang hirap. Kaya sabi ko, move na lang po ulit kung kailan na lang po sobrang yaman ko na, saka na lang ako mag-a-anak (The prices of goods are so high, etcetera; the economy is tough. That’s why I said, I’ll just move again when I’m really rich, and only then will I have children) whenever that happens, and this is a personal choice,” she said.

Mujigae, produced by Unitel Straight Shooters (UXS), written by Mark Raywin Tome, and directed by Randolph Longjas, opens exclusively in SM Cinemas beginning 9 October.