Admin Senate bets bolster Malapitan’s proclamation rally

The proclamation rally for Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan and Vice Mayor Karina Teh received strong support from the administration’s senatorial slate.

The event took place Saturday at the Caloocan Sports Complex in North Caloocan.

The arena was filled with residents from the city’s three districts, who cheered loudly while wearing orange shirts in support of the candidates.

Outgoing Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Benjamin “Benhur” C. Abalos Jr. led the administration’s senatorial slate at the rally. He was joined by Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, Senator Francis Tolentino and Camille Villar.

Abalos praised Malapitan’s leadership, noting that only Caloocan and Mandaluyong earned the Seal of Good Local Governance, which assesses the integrity and performance of local governments.

“Only the cities of Mandaluyong and Caloocan earned the Seal of Good Local Governance, a sign that your mayor has been transparent in leading the city,” Abalos said in Filipino.

Abalos also announced that he would resign in a week to focus on his senatorial campaign.

Senator Imee Marcos, who earlier withdrew from the senatorial lineup of the “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” also attended the event.

During his speech, Malapitan highlighted his achievements, including the construction of numerous schools and the creation of job opportunities for residents. He also mentioned that he is prepared to showcase his track record if necessary ahead of the 2025 polls.

The Malapitan family aims to solidify their influence in the city, as Along’s father, Oscar Malapitan, is seeking a second term as the city’s representative.

Earlier this month, former Senator Sonny Trillanes announced his candidacy for the mayoral position in Caloocan City.