Abalos proud as PBBM bet

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. expressed his gratitude Saturday to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for choosing him to be included in the administration’s senatorial bets in next year’s poll.

Abalos said he is also “very proud” to be included in the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas 2025 Senate bets and promised to deliver more of himself for the people.

“The past two years have been one of the greatest honors of my life — serving under the administration of President Marcos Jr. as the Secretary of DILG,” Abalos told the Daily Tribune.

“The next chapter will be a crucial stage for our country, and the President needs our support. In response to the call for help and unity, I wholeheartedly support the call for collaboration and togetherness. Let us work together for the betterment of our nation,” he added.

“Therefore, I humbly accept the challenge to continue the President’s legislative agenda, which is anchored in uplifting our country and improving the lives of every Juan dela Cruz,” the DILG head pointed out.