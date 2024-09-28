74K traffic violations in Cebu City recorded in H1 2024

The Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO) reported on Tuesday that it issued 74,371 traffic-related citations from January to June 2024.

According to Corazon Yrog-irog, acting head of the CCTO Traffic Education Section, 22,492 citations were issued to motorists who disregarded the "No Stopping Anytime" sign.

Another 21,804 citations were for violations of the "No Left Turn" sign, while 10,755 were issued for violating the "No Parking Anytime in Glamping Zone" sign. Additionally, 12,358 citation tickets were issued for disregarding the solid yellow lane, and 6,962 for parking on sidewalks.

The majority of those cited were drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) and motorcycle owners. CCTO noted that many PUVs disregarded traffic signs while picking up passengers.

CCTO reminded violators to settle their citations within three days of issuance to avoid further charges.