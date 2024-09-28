4 Ayta scholars pass licensure exam

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Four Ayta scholars passed the 2024 Social Work Licensure Board Examination last 23 September.

According to Governor Dennis Piñeda, the four scholars are Rener Dela Cruz (Calumpang, Mabalacat), Mylene Navarro (Calumpang, Mabalacat), Margarita Nicole Sibal (Macapagal Village, Mabalacat) and Enrique Saplala (Planas Porac). He added that all of them are scholars of the Provincial Government under the educational assistance program of the governor for Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

Piñeda, Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Piñeda and the Municipal Council hailed the success of the four scholars.

According to the Pampanga Provincial Social Welfare Office, they are the first Ayta board passers under social work in the Province of Pampanga.

The four successfully completed their Bachelor of Science in Social Work at the Don Honorio Ventura State University.

The students are from the Ayta Mag-Antsi/ Mag-Indi IP Youth from Mabalacat and Porac.

The Professional Regulation Commission posted the results on 23 September wherein 4,587 out of 7,113 examinees passed the board.