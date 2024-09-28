2 Koreans applying for visa extension nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the recent apprehension of two South Korean fugitives while attempting to extend their tourist visas at the BI Main Office in Intramuros, Manila.

According to Raymond Remigio, chief of the BI Tourist Visa Section, the two Korean nationals identified as Lee Wonwoong, 33, and Huh Hwan, 60, were alerted during normal database checks by Immigration Officer Philip Reyes.

During their visa extension applications, it was discovered that both had active derogatory records in the BI’s centralized database.

They were immediately apprehended by the BI Fugitive Search Unit following the issuance of a mission order by BI Acting Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado.

The Bureau stated that Huh is allegedly wanted for multiple fraud cases, while Lee is allegedly charged in South Korea for running illegal gaming operations.

According to Atty. Viado, “This incident is a strong reminder that the Bureau is always alert and proactive in identifying foreign nationals who pose a threat to public safety.”

Both arrested Koreans were brought to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending their summary deportation order.