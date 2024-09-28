14 volcanic tremors logged in Kanlaon

A total of 14 volcanic tremors were logged in Kanlaon Volcano in the past 24 hours, state volcanologists reported Saturday.

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the Negros Island-based volcano spewed a total of 6,056 of sulfur dioxide.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated and had a 600-meter tall plume described as a “voluminous emission” which drifted southeast.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increasing unrest, indicating there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruptions, according to Phivolcs.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano is restricted. Hence, the public is warned against possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.