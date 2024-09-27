Vipp relaunches in Manila

The newly renovated 95 sqm space, which first opened in 2018, underwent major renovation. Its walls are now painted in a washed linen pantone and complemented by a harmonious blend of accent shades i.e. metallics such as powder and steel, beige, light and warm grays, and stark black and crisp white hues in its modules, furniture and accessories.

One of the focal points of the showroom is the front window display, showcasing Vipp’s iconic pedal bins in black, white and beige, available in five iterations (4L, 8L, 14L, 18L and 30L). The bins feature a smooth damper mechanism for effortless top-lid closing, a rubber ring for an airtight seal and a powder-coated steel body that conceals a removable inner bin made of galvanized steel.

Venturing further in, one will find the showroom is adorned with accent pieces. Vipp ceramics, pendant lighting, tableside lamps, striking wall art by renowned artists Sophie Klerk and Monti, and elegant sculptural glass plates and vases in golden brown and light green hues all add a touch of artistry. Plush curtains from Kvadrat in a light ginger tone frame the back wall, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.