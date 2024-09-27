Vipp relaunches in Manila

Vipp, renowned Danish home brand, has relaunched its showroom in Manila.
“Vipp is very pleased about the relaunch — and I believe with this display of Vipp’s growing collection, it will be the start of something good. The level of detail and execution for the relaunch have been spot on brand and more than we could have expected. It was a great event where I also got a chance to meet our clients and talk about Vipp, so huge thanks to our Philippines team for putting this on,” Philip Nørgaard, Vipp preferred partner and contract sales manager said.
The newly renovated 95 sqm space, which first opened in 2018, underwent major renovation. Its walls are now painted in a washed linen pantone and complemented by a harmonious blend of accent shades i.e. metallics such as powder and steel, beige, light and warm grays, and stark black and crisp white hues in its modules, furniture and accessories.
One of the focal points of the showroom is the front window display, showcasing Vipp’s iconic pedal bins in black, white and beige, available in five iterations (4L, 8L, 14L, 18L and 30L). The bins feature a smooth damper mechanism for effortless top-lid closing, a rubber ring for an airtight seal and a powder-coated steel body that conceals a removable inner bin made of galvanized steel.
Venturing further in, one will find the showroom is adorned with accent pieces. Vipp ceramics, pendant lighting, tableside lamps, striking wall art by renowned artists Sophie Klerk and Monti, and elegant sculptural glass plates and vases in golden brown and light green hues all add a touch of artistry. Plush curtains from Kvadrat in a light ginger tone frame the back wall, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The ultra cozy Chimney sofa, with its rounded, compact design and slender powder-coated steel frame, offers comfort and versatility, allowing for personalized upholstery solutions. Complementing the sofa is a chic off-white Soprano accent pouf and stunning statement coffee tables crafted from grey limestone and grey marble, arranged atop a luxurious wool Bamboo rug in light grey.
Highlights of the dining areas are the best-selling Vipp swivel chairs, elegantly upholstered in Bosco green and sand leather. The Lodge and Cabin Lounge chairs beckons guests to sink into one of them.
The kitchen, meanwhile, is dominated by the iconic Vipp V1 island module and tall module, featuring durable powder-coated steel fronts.
Vipp is located on the second floor of Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City.