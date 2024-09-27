Verde Island as World Heritage site pushed

Protect VIP, a group of environmental advocates, fisherfolk communities and civil society groups launched a campaign on Friday to promote the designation of the Verde Island Passage (VIP) as a World Heritage Site, in celebration of this year’s VIP Awareness Week.

VIP is the marine corridor spanning five provinces south of Manila, hailed for its rich biodiversity as identified by marine science experts.

“Today, we issue collective support to efforts for the VIP’s designation as a World Heritage Site as a testament to the hope that generations present and to come can continue benefiting from, marveling at, and celebrating the Verde Island Passage. May we join together to push for this ambition that will place this critical marine corridor in the global spotlight for preservation. May we also join together in working such that all efforts to protect the VIP will serve to empower our most vulnerable communities and sectors,” Fr. Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect VIP said.

The launch was joined by renowned marine scientist Dr. Kent Carpenter who pioneered research for VIP and coined its famous description as the ‘Center of the center of marine shorefish biodiversity in the world’; UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines, part of the governing body for World Heritage Site designations; Caritas Philippines; Bukluran ng Mangingisda sa Batangas; Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED); Conservation International; and Batang VIP.

Carpenter explained that the Verde Island Passage is the center of marine biodiversity.

“This is supported by subsequent analysis as well. Filipinos should be very proud of this high concentration of biodiversity that is unique globally, and unique only to the Philippines. I believe very strongly that efforts to declare VIP and the central Philippines as a UNESCO World Heritage Site really can go a long way to help us pinpoint an area in the world that most deserves conservation efforts,” Carpenter said.