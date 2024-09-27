Undeclared foreign currency seized from Korean at MCIA

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported that its Mactan office recently intercepted undeclared foreign currency brought by a male South Korean national who arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 on Jin Air flight LJ31 from South Korea.

During a physical examination of the passenger’s baggage, witnessed by personnel from BoC’s Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP), customs examiners discovered undeclared foreign currency amounting to 10,000,000 yen.

The passenger was only allowed to keep 1,480,000 yen, equivalent to $10,000, as the freely importable amount.

The Sub-Port of Mactan recommended issuing a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the excess amount of 8,520,000 yen for violations of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas regulations on cross-border currency transfers and Section 1113 of Republic Act 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“The Bureau of Customs remains vigilant in its efforts to prevent the illicit movement of local and foreign currency across our borders,” said Sub-Port Collector Gerardo A. Campo, emphasizing the importance of following customs procedures.