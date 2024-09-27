TRO against suspension of Abra vice governor lapses

BAGUIO CITY—The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Abra is still awaiting final instructions from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) before Provincial Board Member Russel Bragas takes over as Vice Governor of the province.

Bragas said he was waiting for a pending a written order from the DILG, as well as clarification on the Petition for Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and Writ of Preliminary Injunction filed by Vice Governor Joy Valera Bernos against her suspension.

To recall, the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs (DESLA) of the Office of the President, on 12 August, 2024, ordered the suspension of Abra Vice Governor Maria Jocelyn Valera Bernos for 18 months after finding her guilty of oppression and abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and disobedience to national government policies.

The suspension stemmed from a complaint filed in December 2020 regarding her decision lock down a hospital in Abra due to a June 2020 Covid case.

The complainant, Dr. Petronillio Seares, claimed the provincial government’s response included erecting barricades around the hospital and placing the barangay where it is located under Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine. Seares argued that the lockdown deprived the public of essential services from the hospital.

At the time, the vice-governor was serving as the governor of Abra.

On 2 September, 2024, the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Bangued issued a 20-day TRO against Valera Bernos' suspension. Valera Bernos argued that the suspension order explicitly states that it should not exceed her unexpired term and cannot be enforced as she is currently serving as vice-governor, not governor.

The TRO favoring Valera Bernos lapsed on 23 September, leading to Bragas' present uncertainty.