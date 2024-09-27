Travel Sale Expo 2024: A festive start to the travel season

Travel Sale Expo 2024, one of the year's most anticipated travel events, officially opens today, 27 September 2024, at the Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall. The expo promises a colorful and celebratory atmosphere, attracting members of the diplomatic community, event sponsors, VIP guests, and key stakeholders from the travel industry.

The opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Ms. Michelle Taylan, accompanied by ambassadors, sponsors, and other VIPs. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the venue, exploring a variety of travel services and products, as well as admire the impressive booth designs crafted by exhibitors. Several keynote speakers will deliver insights on key policies and projects from their respective government offices, offering messages of support and encouragement for the event.

Notable guests and speakers include Mr. Bob Zozobrado, COO of the Philippine Retirement Authority; Hon. Jose Carlos L. Cari, Mayor of Baybay City, Leyte; Hon. Frolibar Bautista, Mayor of Malay, Aklan; Hon. Eduardo Jose A. De Vega, Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Undersecretary for Migration Affairs; Atty. Roberto C.O. Lim, DOTr Undersecretary of Aviation and Airports; and Usec. Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, Undersecretary of the Department of Tourism.

The Quezon City Symphonic Band will provide musical accompaniment, while the Nara Dance Team will entertain attendees throughout the event.