‘Tis the season to live green

Green living is a way of life that many began to adapt over the years for good reason. One is climate change.
People often associate climate change with warmer temperatures, but that is only the beginning of a much complex situation. It affects our health, safety and even our home. Thus, everybody must take climate action.
Our home is not only a refuge but also an ideal place to start making a positive impact on the planet. ‘Tis the season to embrace eco-friendly practices without sacrificing the joy and warmth of the festive season.
SM Green Finds makes green-living easy for customers by promoting products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local ingredients and support local communities. With its partner suppliers, SM Store offers products that help promote the well-being of our community and planet.
Holiday cheer
The Christmas season is a time for gatherings and reunions. Items, such as the Kea baskets, are made from natural materials such as buri, abaca and seagrass. If you need more storage space, the Kea Buri large rectangular basket with lining and Kea Buri large storage basket will suit your needs.
Kea also carries a line of Acacia wooden serve ware that will definitely catch-the-eye of your guests. Its oval tray with leather, part of a collection made from sustainably sourced Acacia wood, is known to be durable, scratch-resistant and easy to maintain.
Planning to get a new coffee table? Consider an Accord Coffee Table with lift mechanism. This item is locally produced, giving jobs to local communities.
Comfort
As holidays can be tiring and exhausting, everyone deserves comfort and rest at the end of a long day.
If you are upgrading your beddings, the Hosh Charcoal Memory Foam Pillow is a perfect option. This item is made of bamboo cotton, eco-friendly and sustainably sourced.
Consider changing your bath linens to the Canadian Bamboo Cotton collection. Bamboo cotton is proven to be more absorbent. It contains antimicrobial properties that help reduce bacteria that thrive on clothing.
Making small but thoughtful changes can lead to significant benefits for the planet. By living green, you are not only contributing to a brighter future for the planet but also setting a positive example for family and friends.