PonteFino Estates’ The Forum I.T. Business Park is envisioned to be the next central business district of Batangas City.

“For the past two decades, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to delivering quality communities and premium investment options, and our journey has been one of growth, innovation and dedication to excellence,” John Thomas Garcia, vice president for Sales at PonteFino Estates said.

The 4.26-hectare commercial township, poised to become a central hub for business and IT-related industries, commercial and retail business owners, is the first real estate development in Batangas City to receive certification from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority of the Department of Trade and Industry as an Information Technology business hub.