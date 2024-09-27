PonteFino Estates’ The Forum I.T. Business Park is envisioned to be the next central business district of Batangas City.
“For the past two decades, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to delivering quality communities and premium investment options, and our journey has been one of growth, innovation and dedication to excellence,” John Thomas Garcia, vice president for Sales at PonteFino Estates said.
The 4.26-hectare commercial township, poised to become a central hub for business and IT-related industries, commercial and retail business owners, is the first real estate development in Batangas City to receive certification from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority of the Department of Trade and Industry as an Information Technology business hub.
The Forum will be built around the needs of technology-incentive companies engaged in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), and will likewise feature commercial and retail hubs. As a PEZA-certified IT business park, IT-related business owners can enjoy perks and incentives for locators, such as tax holidays up to 10 years, customs duties exemption and other tax exemption.
Batangas is a growth hub and center for learning in Southern Tagalog, with over 100 multinational corporations and a robust workforce — 6,000 graduates yearly. The city is also recognized as the sixth largest source of overseas Filipino workers, among the top 10 emerging cities for IT & BPM, and one of the 25 digital cities. The said initiative, aimed at transforming high-potential areas across the Philippines into IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) hubs, is spearheaded by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in collaboration with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC).
Target date of The Forum is December 2028.
Residential offerings
On the real estate front, PonteFino offers properties for lease and sale.
The Arcade is a premier commercial establishment ideal for offices and retail spaces, while The Mansions — an upscale townhouse development — features neo-Victorian architecture that is private, exclusive and luxurious. It gained attention as the backdrop for BINI’s music video “Cherry on Top.”
Park Avenue, meanwhile, are residential lots that can be custom-built in a gated community. Accent Crest is Asian-modern-inspired residential enclave that blends traditional and contemporary charm of suburban Kyoto.
One PonteFino Tower serves as the first mid-rise condominium in Batangas City, a small-office home-office branded residence attached to the PonteFino Hotel.
“We are once again leading the way in creating meaningful spaces that drive progress and innovation,” Garcia ends.