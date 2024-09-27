The Hacker

This story was inspired by an interview of a hacking victim. Joel was a seasoned hacker. He had destroyed dozens of websites at will just for pure fun or out of hatred. It was either a hobby or a hate campaign. He was not after making money. He was specially obsessed with destroying religious websites because he was an atheist.

So, one day, he chanced upon a website that was gaining a lot of viewers. An article on a purported miracle attributed to a statue of Our Lady Mediatrix in Lipa City was going viral. The statue was “sweating” perfumed oil which was dripping from its face and hands. The fragrance was similar to that of the Mediatrix rose petals that had fallen from the sky as witnessed by thousands. A rose petal with an image of the Virgin of Fatima reportedly healed an American in Chicago of her breast cancer. The news went viral across the globe and attracted hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world. The Carmelite church in Lipa was bursting from the crowds.

Joel was so angry over this “big joke,” as he called it. So he hacked into the website and replaced the religious articles with articles on the Satanic movement and on pro-abortion. Eventually, to his delight, the website fell with a resounding crash.

Unknown to Joel, his sister Margaret had gone to Lipa to ask for healing of her stage 4 cancer of the uterus. When she placed a rose petal she had borrowed from a nun on her abdomen and wept while praying for healing, she instantly felt a cool breeze. She knew that the Virgin was “embracing” her, and that she would be healed. True enough, the doctors were shocked to find her instantly cancer-free.

As soon as Joel destroyed the website, Margaret’s cancer returned and worsened. She was devastated. The doctors said she had three months to live. She asked Joel to bring her to the Carmelite church in Lipa. There, they found in the aisle a single rose petal with a sweet smell and with an image of the Virgin Mediatrix.

JOEL : (sobbing aloud) I am sorry, Mama Mary.

MARGARET : (confused) What is happening, Joel?

JOEL : After I hacked and destroyed the Marian website, your cancer returned and worsened. Don’t you see the connection?

MARGARET : My doctors were shocked that my stage 4 cancer was instantly healed but then it instantly returned. (Pausing to think) But I am instantly healed once more after you said, “I am sorry” to Mama Mary. Don’t you see?

Joel and Margaret wept inside the church and thanked Mama Mary.

MARGARET : Joel, put back the rose petal where we found it for others to find and also be healed.

Joel, the hacker, turned from a hateful atheist to a devout Marian. He restored the Marian website to its original state, and it continued to go viral.

They made a pilgrimage to the shrine where the Virgin Mediatrix was perspiring aromatic oil. When they introduced themselves to the custodian of the shrine, he smiled and said they were both famous. He gave them a small jar of the aromatic oil, telling them to share it with the world. He said that there were reports of people being healed while praying inside the tiny shrine.

The shrine of Our Lady Mediatrix shedding aromatic oil is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Cash donations are not accepted.

Here are the directions to the shrine: coming from Manila, exit STAR Tollway at Lipa (Tambo) exit; turn left on J.P. Laurel Highway towards Fernando Air Base and San Jose, Batangas; at the Cuenca/San Jose junction beyond Jollibee on the left, keep left on J.P. Laurel Highway towards San Jose; drive slowly to see the landmark Ping and Pacing Sari-Sari Store on the left. If you have no vehicle, hire a tricycle to bring you to the landmark store.

A request to those who were healed: please send your healing story to redgate77@gmail.com so it can be published.

