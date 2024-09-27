Support group: Next-Gen Ford Territory owners’ club formed

Vehicle ownership can be a total headache, especially for first-time car owners who are trying to wrap their heads around the latest tech and maintenance tips.

That’s why many newbies are diving into car clubs and communities — to swap stories, ask questions and learn from each other.

Enter the Next-Generation Ford Territory Owners Club Philippines (NGFTOCP), launched just after the Next-Gen Ford Territory hit the market.

To celebrate their first anniversary, they organized a fun drive to Dasmariñas, Cavite, where members finally got to connect in person and put faces to names.

As Rodel Faderan, a rookie Territory owner, said: “I’ve got tons of questions about car maintenance, and this community is a lifesaver for sharing info and answers.”