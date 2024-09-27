Support group: Next-Gen Ford Territory owners’ club formed

Vehicle ownership can be a total headache, especially for first-time car owners who are trying to wrap their heads around the latest tech and maintenance tips.
That’s why many newbies are diving into car clubs and communities — to swap stories, ask questions and learn from each other.
Enter the Next-Generation Ford Territory Owners Club Philippines (NGFTOCP), launched just after the Next-Gen Ford Territory hit the market.
To celebrate their first anniversary, they organized a fun drive to Dasmariñas, Cavite, where members finally got to connect in person and put faces to names.
As Rodel Faderan, a rookie Territory owner, said: “I’ve got tons of questions about car maintenance, and this community is a lifesaver for sharing info and answers.”
The NGFTOCP is all about building a supportive, tight-knit crew among its members and admins. “It’s really about helping each other and growing our community,” said Rowell Punongbayan, an active member.
With such a diverse mix of personalities, the help flows in all directions. Karren Leigh, a founding member, added: “In NGFTOCP, members can ask about their Territory or even personal and business stuff. We’ve got each other’s backs.”
At the core, it’s their shared love for the Territory that unites them. “The space is unbeatable, and it’s such a joy to drive — super agile and fast!” Miller Ocampo said.
Miller, Karren, Rowell and Rodel are just a few of the enthusiasts who found friendship through their Ford Territory. Who knew car ownership could spark such a vibrant community?
To dive deeper into the Ford Territory experience, swing by your local Ford dealership or check out www.ford.com.ph. For the latest from the NGFTOCP, join their community at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ngftocp.