Sting ops yield weed, firearms

Authorities reported that two men were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Parañaque City on Thursday night.

Initial reports disclosed that the Parañaque City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) conducted the operation at around 8:40 p.m. in Barangay San Dionisio.

Police identified the suspects as alias Joven, a delivery driver and alias Arjay, a tattoo artist.

During the operation, SDEU operatives seized three vacuum-sealed pouches containing high-grade marijuana (Kush) weighing 28 grams each with a standard drug price value of P126,000.

Additionally, the team confiscated a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, 13 pieces of P1,000 counterfeit bills, a cellular phone, a sling bag, an Armscor 9mm pistol with serial number P1188760, a 9mm pistol magazine, and five rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

The suspects and the confiscated items were transported to the Parañaque City Police and the seized illegal drugs, with a combined weight of more or less 84 grams, and the firearm will be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit.

Complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591) are being prepared against the suspects.