Shun leftist candidates, say ex-rebels

Former top members of the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) have called on all candidates and voters to renounce armed struggle and violence.

At the end of the three-day Nationwide Peace Advocate Summit held at La Breza Hotel in Quezon City, Lito Legaspi, a former NPA leader, said they have seen how government efforts are now being pushed to win back all rebels and bring peace and stability to conflict-affected areas.

Legaspi said the summit led them to issue a powerful declaration — a two-page manifesto titled “A Call for Unity, Progress, and Collective Healing.”

“This means that former rebels, once sworn to armed struggle, now stand united in their condemnation of violence and their commitment to dialogue for peace,” Legaspi said.

“We, former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines, are united and peacefully condemn the violence inflicted by the CPP-NPA-NDF and other forms of violence experienced by the Filipino people,” the manifesto stated.

“Our decision to condemn armed struggle does not mean abandoning our principles. We do not turn our backs on the fight for social justice. Instead, we embrace a new approach to struggle, one that aligns with the rule of law and collaboration among all sectors of society,” it added.

Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., Executive Director of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), stated that the manifesto marks a significant shift in the thinking of former rebels, who are now actively seeking a peaceful resolution to conflict through collaboration and dialogue.

“It is a powerful declaration from those who have walked the path of conflict, now committed to forging a new way forward for themselves and for future generations,” he stressed.

According to Torres, the declaration, drafted by the former rebels themselves, outlines a shared vision for a peaceful future and serves as a testament to their commitment to creating a better path forward.