Seafarers’ magna carta IRR

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac announced on Friday that they are collaborating with the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to develop the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Magna Carta for Seafarers.

Cacdac, along with Marina and the Department of Transportation (DoTR), aims to finalize the IRR by December.

The planning process will take place in October and November.

The regulations will outline administrative procedures and frameworks to support the implementation of the Magna Carta.

“We will introduce provisions beyond what is already stated in the Magna Carta, including guidelines on reviewing seafarer contracts and setting standards for various processes,” Cacdac stated.

One of the key issues the Magna Carta aims to address is “ambulance chasing.”

This pertains to situations where certain lawyers aggressively encourage injured seafarers to file claims against their employers, often based on unrealistic promises. This practice has deterred some foreign shipowners from hiring Filipino seafarers.

Among the actions to combat this is the inclusion of a provision in the Magna Carta for an independent medical doctor to offer unbiased medical findings and advice to seafarers and their families.

“This will ensure that seafarers are not misled by individuals or lawyers who may not have their best interests at heart,” Cacdac explained.