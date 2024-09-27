Renew original deal, China envoy urges Phl

In a call for renewed diplomatic ties, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian has urged that the Philippines and China revisit their “original commitment” amid the ongoing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

Huang made the remarks at a reception on Thursday night on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in Taguig City, which was attended by high-level Filipino officials, including Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was also in attendance.

In his keynote speech, Huang noted that the citizens of China and the Philippines “have been close by heart and tied by blood,” as the two nations are set to celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic relations next year.

“In 1975, the older generation of leaders of our two countries made this right decision of establishing diplomatic ties despite the shadow of bloc confrontation. Their courage leaves an invaluable legacy for all of us,” he said.

“Harmonious coexistence, friendship and cooperation as well as a common development between China and the Philippines are in line with the shared desire and fundamental interests of the 1.5-billion people of our two countries together,” he added.

Citing history, Huang said China-Philippines relations “have maintained a general trend of forward-moving, despite some ups and downs.”

“History has also shown that as long as our differences are properly managed, the road of China-Philippines cooperation will be even broader,” he said.

“So let us renew the original commitment of our diplomatic ties, keep in mind the well-being of our two peoples, always remember the fundamental interests of our two countries, and work together to steer clear of disruptions, and advance China-Philippines friendship and cooperation for common prosperity and lasting peace,” he said.

China’s expansive territorial claims, which cover almost the entire South China Sea, are anchored on its so-called nine-dash line which overlaps with the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Recently, confrontations between the Philippine Coast Guard and China Coast Guard and militia vessels have significantly increased, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

China’s illegal actions against Philippine vessels and crew members have included the use of water cannons, laser pointing, dangerous maneuvers, and the ramming of boats, among other hostile tactics.

This despite the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Netherlands that cemented Manila’s claim to the West Philippine Sea and which rejected China’s nine-dash line claim.

China, by using its militaristic approach, has continued to reject the arbitral ruling and has stood by its “historic rights” over the South China Sea.