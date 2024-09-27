RA 12022 signing early Christmas gift to agri-stakeholders

The Department of Trade and Industry and agriculture stakeholders celebrated the signing into law of Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., stating that the law would give tougher tooth to the government’s quest to stop the rampant agricultural smuggling hurting Filipino farmers and stakeholders.

“This law proves that President Marcos Jr. is indeed true to his promise to alleviate the dire condition of farmers who have been the collateral damage of the prevailing agricultural smuggling in the country. This is also an assurance that the food supply in the country would be adequate for Filipinos, as well as lower the price of food benefiting Filipino consumers,” said Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines (AGAP) Partylist Rep. Nicanor 'Nikki' Briones, the law’s principal author.

Further, he said that his group is convinced that the President is truly rallying behind farmers and fisherfolk; therefore, believing that the newly signed law will prosper and will succeed.

“This is an early Christmas gift to farmers and the fisherfolks,” according to Briones.

Marcos Jr., during the signing ceremony in Malacanang Palace last Thursday, said, “We will enforce the law and ensure that swift and decisive action is taken against anyone who dares to sabotage our agricultural sector.”

Meanwhile, Trade Acting Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the inking of RA 12022 marked a decisive victory against those who manipulate the country’s food supply for profit.

“This landmark legislation aligns perfectly with the DTI's mission to safeguard consumers and businesses from illegal activities that distort the market and drive up prices. In these challenging times, this will ensure that every Filipino family’s basic necessities and prime commodities remain within reach. We are committed to fostering a level playing field where everyone, from farmers to consumers, can thrive," according to Roque.

Further, Roque said the DTI stands ready to enforce this law as part of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council chaired by President Marcos Jr.

“Together with other key agencies, we will take decisive action against violators and offenders. This Act is a powerful instrument for strengthening the country's agricultural sector, empowering local farmers and fisherfolk, and building a more just and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas,” she stressed.

Briones said a national council and enforcement group will be formed that will assist in dismantling smuggling operations and pursue those involved in it.

Further, the law states that there will be a special team of prosecutors throughout the country for the quick resolution of a set of complaints related to agricultural sabotage.

Briones further said that the said law does not only target masterminds but all accomplices, including financiers, brokers, employees, and even those who transport illegal products.

He said the national council will consist of eight departments or agencies forming an Advisory Board, consisting of the seven sectors of agriculture, namely rice, livestock, poultry, vegetables, fruits and corn, fisheries and aquatic commodities, tobacco, and sugar.

On the other hand, the enforcement group to crack down on agricultural smugglers will be led by the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Finance, not including the Bureau of Customs.

Moreover, the task force will also include a team of prosecutors who will file cases against smugglers.

“A lifetime imprisonment awaits those smugglers and hoarders that will be proven guilty, as the new law makes agricultural smuggling an economic sabotage offense. Fines will be five times the worth of the smuggled items. Also, a P5 million reward system will be given to tipsters,” Briones said.