PVMA laments veterinarian shortage

(FILE PHOTO) A veterinarian administers an injectable microchip for digital pet registration to owners and their aspins, along with a vaccine, as part of the National ASPIN Day celebration at Eastwood City Mall in Quezon City on Saturday, 17 August 2024.
The Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) has recently lamented the shortage of veterinarians in the country.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, PVMA president Dr. Harris Constantino said there are just roughly over 14,000 registered veterinarians in the Philippines.

“Out of those, 2,000 already retired,” Constantino said. “Veterinarians can choose from many branches, such as corporate, academia, livestock, wildlife or swine.”

He also cited that with so many branches to choose from, there are fewer veterinarians in other fields, and to address the shortage, the PVMA official said they are advocating for a one species specialization.

“This is a great goal so we could have a direction. It’s like a doctor for humans,” Constantino said.

He also said he hopes they could encourage more students to take up veterinary medicine.

