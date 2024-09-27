Puebloastur explored

In the recent past, I have continued to sing enough praises for Puebloastur Eco-Resort, Hotel & Wellness. And yet, I sincerely feel mas palabras still need to be said! As the famed poetess Elizabeth Barret Browning sonnet rings, “Let me count the ways.”
Reigning on the hilltops of Asturias amid natural wonders, the one-of-a-kind luxurious citadel focuses on guests’ self-care and wellness, friendships and romances, adventures and excitement, all while creating memorable moments to last a lifetime.
Upon arrival, the graciosa directora and efficient general manager Eugenia Fernández de Caveda greeted us with the warmest of welcomes con abrazos. Soon thereafter, she quickly commenced on a brief familiarization tour — but always keeping in mind my travel buddies and I just flew across numerous nations on a pair of continents, and a number of lakes, seas and oceans.
We cannot talk about a property without touching on their accommodations. Each room — they were more like suites if you ask me — had a panoramic view of the surrounding environs of forests and pastures, wild clear spaces and blooming gardens, trails on plains and mountain tracks, and jogging and trekking pathways. At a distance was a tiny capilla, and even further on was an olden laundry shack — all sites to marvel at and eventually immerse into, first-hand in solitude and tranquility, peace and bliss.
All rooms had amenities too many to mention. They successfully adopted the “anticipate-your-needs” approach, where all our requests and some wishes were immediately addressed and taken care of even before we knew we wanted them! Incredible.
Oh yes, some had separate terazas and private jacuzzies. And we can go on and on.
Their flagship restaurant, El Halcón, prides itself in slow food and utilization of fruits and vegetables, grains and dairy, poultry and meats, which are locally available from nearby pueblos, or even perhaps raised or concocted in-house. Award-winning chef Javier “Felechosa” took us on an utterly interesting and truly educational tour of the hot kitchen, where we witnessed the preparation of various dishes with utmost care, to ensure the fine dining experience, which has earned them a Michelin Star, no less!
For curious foodies and serious gourmands, the chef and his assistants will open the kitchen so one may learn more on Spanish cuisine — and Asturian gastronomy, in particular.
The 35-acre property, with its focus on wellness, offers a plethora of ways to pamper oneself. We took a peek into the spa with hydrotherapy circuit, therapeutic shower temples, cabins for different types of massages, dry saunas and steam rooms, outdoor and indoor pools, and a beauty center to write home about — all available for the picking.
We would be remiss to talk about Puebloastur Eco-Resort, Hotel & Wellness without mentioning it is an art gallery in its very own right. In fact, its owner Tomás Alvarez Aja is a bona fide art collector and has amassed a carefully curated slew of art pieces throughout the years, some of which are carefully exhibited in the hotel.
One sight to behold is Pablo Picasso’s — yes, you heard that right! — Lithography. A hands-down standout is Newton (1985) by none other than Salvador Dali, which lords over the garden. The huge installation is only one of three legitimate pieces in existence — and the gem of Asturias has one of them. Talk about prestige!
Puebloastur muchas gracias for the memories.