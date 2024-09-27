Puebloastur explored

We cannot talk about a property without touching on their accommodations. Each room — they were more like suites if you ask me — had a panoramic view of the surrounding environs of forests and pastures, wild clear spaces and blooming gardens, trails on plains and mountain tracks, and jogging and trekking pathways. At a distance was a tiny capilla, and even further on was an olden laundry shack — all sites to marvel at and eventually immerse into, first-hand in solitude and tranquility, peace and bliss.

All rooms had amenities too many to mention. They successfully adopted the “anticipate-your-needs” approach, where all our requests and some wishes were immediately addressed and taken care of even before we knew we wanted them! Incredible.

Oh yes, some had separate terazas and private jacuzzies. And we can go on and on.

Their flagship restaurant, El Halcón, prides itself in slow food and utilization of fruits and vegetables, grains and dairy, poultry and meats, which are locally available from nearby pueblos, or even perhaps raised or concocted in-house. Award-winning chef Javier “Felechosa” took us on an utterly interesting and truly educational tour of the hot kitchen, where we witnessed the preparation of various dishes with utmost care, to ensure the fine dining experience, which has earned them a Michelin Star, no less!

For curious foodies and serious gourmands, the chef and his assistants will open the kitchen so one may learn more on Spanish cuisine — and Asturian gastronomy, in particular.