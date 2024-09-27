PlayTime sends off Phl bet to Miss Globe 2024

PlayTime, the fastest-growing online gaming entertainment platform in the country, gave its support and well wishes to Bb. Pilipinas – Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay, the Philippine representative is set to compete at the Miss Globe 2024 competition.

The recently held public send-off ceremony took place at the Gateway Mall 2 Quantum Skyview Deck, wherein notable members from the media, sponsors, as well as other well-wishers, arrived to witness the event. Also present to cheer for Jasmin are Bb. Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra, Bb. Pilipinas 1st runner-up Christal dela Cruz, and PlayTime Binibini Samantha Viktoria “Sam” Acosta.

Jasmin, who hails from the province of Pampanga, is set to compete alongside some of the world’s most beautiful and talented women for the coveted Miss Globe crown. In her speech during the event, she expressed her excitement for the competition. "The goal is to win. I’m also looking forward to creating more friendships and making as much memories,” Jasmin said during her emotional send-off.

“We believe in Jasmin’s potential and dedication. She embodies the values that the Philippines stands for—strength, beauty, and heart. We know she will shine on the international stage and bring home the crown,” says PR Head Jay Sabale.

Jasmin left for Albania on September 24 to participate in the pre-pageant activities and prepare for the grand coronation night of Miss Globe 2024 on 16 October, Manila time.