PBBM touts longest sea-crossing bridge in Mindanao 

TUBOD, Lanao del Norte — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday touted the longest sea-crossing bridge in Mindanao, stressing its promising contributions to improving the economy and tourism industries in the entire Northern Mindanao.

“The bridge connects two provinces, and more importantly, we all know the increased economic activity is going to be—are very important development building blocks for both the provinces and for the entire island of Mindanao,” Marcos said during the official opening of the Panguil Bay Bridge.

“But more than just a physical bridge, we are connecting the dreams and aspirations of the people of Lanao del Norte and of Misamis Occidental,” he added.

The bridge project started with a pre-feasibility study in 1998, followed by several feasibility assessments and a comprehensive business case study meant to secure the approval of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board in May 2015.

Since then, the government has reinforced its commitment to create a transformative infrastructure initiative—to connect the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental in Northern Mindanao.

Stringent, careful planning

The Department of Public Works and Highways said the project went through stringent and careful planning, multiple approvals, and adjustments until it reached the procurement phase in 2018, with bids evaluated and contracts signed in November 2019.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan cited the significant contributions of the project.

Bonoan also noted that the landmark infrastructure was meticulously designed using extensive geotechnical surveys.

He noted that the bridge was constructed through advanced Korean bridge technology, such as reverse circulation drilling on barges to create boreholes and launching of thick permanent steel casings using revolving crane barges and vibro pile hammers.

The bridge features 54 board piles for 32 piers, ensuring a solid foundation capable of supporting the megastructure that carries two-lane, two-way traffic with a carriageway width of 13 meters.

Bonoan said the bridge would be open to all kinds of vehicles.

“This is designed for all kinds of traffic,” he noted.

However, Bonoan lamented that the government is studying the implementation of toll fees at the entry and exit points of the Panguil Bay Bridge.

“Wala. Wala pa. (No. Not yet.) But this is a long bridge that needs maintenance,” Bonoan said when asked if a toll fee would be imposed.

“If there’s a toll fee? We have not finalize anything yet at this point in time. Let’s see if there’s really a need for it, to sustain the natural stability and the maintenance of the bridge. There will be consensus on how we going to do,” he further explained.

Bonoan said personnel from DPWH-Northern Mindanao (Region 10) offices will be deployed to man the bridge in the meantime. He also noted the plan of creating a command center, involving DPWH and concerned local governments, to maintain the security and ensure the safety of people passing the bridge.

“We have discussed that with the local governments, both with Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte, for the time being, we will help each other monitor security—as this is a new bridge, we expect tourists here so we have to ensure their security,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bonoan assured that the bridge is designed to stand an Intensity 8 earthquake. The bridge can stand more than 50 years of a life span, he noted.

The bridge project includes a 360-meter approach road leading to a 1,020-meter approach bridge on the Tangub City side, alongside a 569-meter approach road connecting to a 900-meter approach bridge on the Tubod side.

Both approaches were built using pre-stressed concrete box girders through an incremental launching method.

The bridge was touted as a world-class design that features an extra-dosed main bridge, with a 320-meter central span, supported by two pylons standing 20 meters tall, anchored by six cable stays, and complemented by a lighting system, providing structural support and enhancing bridge aesthetics and safety during nighttime travel.

Game-changer

Under the Marcos administration’s “Build Better More,” Bonoan said the completion of the Panguil Bay Bridge marks a new era of Philippine infrastructure development.

“It is a game-changer, significantly reducing travel time between Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte to just 7 minutes from two to two and a half hours via Roll-On, Roll Off (RoRo) vessels from Ozamiz to Mucas in Lanao Del Norte or circuitous routes via Tangub-Molave-Tubod or Tangub-Kapatagan-Tubod with over a distance of 100 kilometers,” he said.

Further, Marcos said the 3.17-kilometer bridge project serves as “evidence” of South Korea’s increasing number of its funded projects in the Philippines.

“To that end, I want to acknowledge our partners in the Korean government and the Korean EXIM Bank. Thank you very much. Your unwavering support has been instrumental in turning this dream into a reality,” the President said.

NEDA previously tagged the Paguil Bay Bridge as a problematic infrastructure flagship project (IFP) due to funding challenges, which primarily caused the construction delays.

In June this year, the NEDA Board, chaired by President Marcos, approved the P650.89-million increase in total project cost for the construction of the Panguil Bay Bridge—from P7.38 billion it was increased to P8.03 billion.

Marcos said the newly inaugurated infrastructure is now considered the longest water-spanning bridge in Mindanao.