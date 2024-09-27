Palm oil plantation planned for Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — The Kenram Group has expressed strong interest in establishing an oil palm plantation and crude palm oil milling operation in Basilan, an island province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade, said yesterday that top officials of Kenram Group Palmoil Industries Inc. (KPII) visited Basilan and met with security personnel and provincial government officials, who briefed them on the province’s current peace and order situation on Thursday.

According to Luzon, the Kenram Group decided to pursue the oil palm plantation and crude palm oil milling operation after learning that Basilan is now peaceful and free from harassment by any lawless groups, particularly the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Luzon welcomed Engr. Alfredo P. Montecillo, president and chief executive officer of Kenram Group, and James Roy N. Villareal, executive vice president of Villareal Group, who visited the 101st Infantry Brigade headquarters in Barangay Tabiawan, Isabela City.

A high-level discussion was held at the military camp, focusing on expanding Kenram Palmoil Industries’ operations and exploring opportunities in the palm oil sector.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to attract investments and boost economic development in Basilan.

During the discussions, representatives from the Kenram Group, Villareal Group, local government officials, and key stakeholders explored the feasibility of the oil palm project and discussed its logistical, environmental, and socio-economic impacts.

“This is the perfect time to invest in Basilan, especially as the province is on the verge of officially declaring itself ASG-free,” Luzon said, emphasizing the improved peace and security in the area.