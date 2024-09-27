TECHTALKS

Ookla speed test winner Converge touts FiberX

CONVERGE has emerged as the fastest Internet provider in the Philippines for the second straight year.
Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. has clinched for the second straight year the Ookla Speedtest Award for Fastest Internet in the Philippines.

To win this award, Converge achieved a Speed Score of 147.77, with top download speeds of 603.46 Mbps and top upload speeds of 552.21 Mbps.

The company said its FiberX product line-up, which offers a range of plans tailored to different lifestyles and needs, is the driving force behind its success.

From the affordable FiberX 1500 to the ultra-fast FiberX 7499, Converge said it has something to offer everyone, with its unmatched speeds, exceptional consistency, and best-in-class latency, ensuring a seamless online experience for its subscribers.

Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, uses extensive analysis of consumer-initiated speed tests to determine the fastest and most consistent fixed network providers.

In a press briefer, Converge touted its repeated wins in Ookla’s Speedtest Awards as a validation of its commitment to providing top-notch internet service.

