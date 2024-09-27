Northern Samar goes full swing in hybrid rice farming

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — Rice production in Northern Samar is set to ramp up as the province welcomes its first major investor in the agriculture sector.

TAO Corporation, a private company focused on food, wellness, and lifestyle, has identified 500 hectares of potential rice production areas in the towns of Laoang, Las Navas, and Mondragon for a large-scale rice project.

The company aims to increase yield from the current one to two tons per hectare, produced by traditional varieties, to 8-9 tons per hectare through the introduction of hybrid rice varieties.

Julio D. Sy Jr., chairman of Tao Foods Company, led a delegation to the province to explore investment opportunities in large-scale rice production. The visit was organized by the Provincial Agriculture Office and supported by the Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office.