No letting guard down vs insurgents, says Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged local leaders in Misamis Occidental to remain vigilant against groups or individuals trying to undermine the government’s hard-won peace in the province.

Marcos made the call during the special declaration of Misamis Occidental as insurgency-free, held at a complex in Tangub City on Friday.

Government officials noted that Misamis Occidental has long faced security challenges, including threats from the guerrilla fronts of the New People’s Army (NPA) — the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) — particularly the Joji and Sendong groups of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee since the 1970s.

In his speech, Marcos emphasized that the government “has come a long way” in its quest for lasting peace, especially in areas infiltrated by communist rebels.

“After years of consistent and resolute security, peace, and community-building efforts, we have succeeded in ending decades of conflict in the 60 barangays of your province that were once in the clutches of insurgent movements,” he said.

“We have successfully dismantled the key leadership of former insurgents operating in Misamis Occidental, which has led to their reintegration into society,” he added.

Marcos also acknowledged the efforts of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in pushing community development and reintegration programs for former rebels who have surrendered to the government.

From 2021 to 2023, 51 barangays were identified as recipients of the Barangay Development Programs, which Marcos described as a “very integral and important part” of the country’s peace efforts.

He reported that 46 of 51 projects have been completed, with 17 still ongoing.