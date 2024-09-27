NATION

No letting guard down vs insurgents, says Marcos

Marcos made the call during the special declaration of Misamis Occidental as insurgency-free, held at a complex in Tangub City on Friday.
LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the declaration of Misamis Occidental as an insurgency-free province, a result of efforts by the national and local governments, security forces, and the community. For over 50 years, the province was plagued by rebel groups, particularly CPP-NPA-NDF’s guerilla fronts Joji and Sendong, which hindered government services. The dismantling of these rebel groups, officially completed in December 2023, was achieved through military operations and local government initiatives, including incentives for the rebels' surrender. The provincial government's infrastructure improvements have bolstered peace and economic activities.
LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the declaration of Misamis Occidental as an insurgency-free province, a result of efforts by the national and local governments, security forces, and the community. For over 50 years, the province was plagued by rebel groups, particularly CPP-NPA-NDF’s guerilla fronts Joji and Sendong, which hindered government services. The dismantling of these rebel groups, officially completed in December 2023, was achieved through military operations and local government initiatives, including incentives for the rebels' surrender. The provincial government's infrastructure improvements have bolstered peace and economic activities.Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL
Published on

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged local leaders in Misamis Occidental to remain vigilant against groups or individuals trying to undermine the government’s hard-won peace in the province.

Marcos made the call during the special declaration of Misamis Occidental as insurgency-free, held at a complex in Tangub City on Friday.

Government officials noted that Misamis Occidental has long faced security challenges, including threats from the guerrilla fronts of the New People’s Army (NPA) — the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) — particularly the Joji and Sendong groups of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee since the 1970s.

In his speech, Marcos emphasized that the government “has come a long way” in its quest for lasting peace, especially in areas infiltrated by communist rebels.

“After years of consistent and resolute security, peace, and community-building efforts, we have succeeded in ending decades of conflict in the 60 barangays of your province that were once in the clutches of insurgent movements,” he said.

“We have successfully dismantled the key leadership of former insurgents operating in Misamis Occidental, which has led to their reintegration into society,” he added.

Marcos also acknowledged the efforts of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in pushing community development and reintegration programs for former rebels who have surrendered to the government.

From 2021 to 2023, 51 barangays were identified as recipients of the Barangay Development Programs, which Marcos described as a “very integral and important part” of the country’s peace efforts.

He reported that 46 of 51 projects have been completed, with 17 still ongoing.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
insurgency-free
Misamis Occidental as insurgency-free
Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph